Udon Thani police are searching for a polite robber who gave a wai before and after he robbed two convenience stores in Muang district.

Police said the latest robbery took place at the Lotus Express Ban Thon branch on Udon-Kudjub Road in Tambon Ban Luam.

Two cashiers told police that the robber, who concealed his face in a full-face motorcycle helmet, walked up to the counter and raised his hands to give a wai, then said he wanted to borrow Bt1,000.