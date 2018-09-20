Tha Thong police in Raman were alerted at 5.05pm about the attack on the pickup truck at the boundary between Raman and Pattani’s Thung Yang Daeng district.

When police and an Army unit arrived at the scene they found Pol Senior Sgt Maj Somjit Chudam, 41, a Muang Yala policeman, dead in the driver’s seat.

The four injured villagers were identified as Thaworn Phetchoengchum, Nipon Chanmanee, Suwit Panthong, and Sompit Suklangthuan. They were taken to Rama Hospital.

Two other villagers, Charoon Renunuan and Thuan Ratanakhiri, who were not injured, told police that they were returning home from hunting a wild boar in a forest in Ban Jarang Tadong village when a group of men opened fire on them from the roadside forest.

They said the policeman and the villagers returned fire and the attackers fled after a brief gunfight.