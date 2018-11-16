Policeman allegedly shot and killed colleague, wife in Chaiyaphum

Policemen surrounded the building for hours and attempted to persuade Pol Senior Sgt Maj Chiwanon Napha to surrender before he left his room and was arrested.

Chiwanon was accused of shooting dead Pol Senior Sgt Maj Thongplaew Larprasong, 46, and Thongplaew’s wife, in front of their residential building.

Witnesses said Chiwanon, who appeared drunk, shot Thongplaew and his wife before he went inside his room.

Residents of the police building said Chiwanon often got drunk and quarrelled with his wife. She eventually took their children and returned to her home in another province.

They said Chiwanon also often quarrelled with Thongplaew and his wife who lived next door.