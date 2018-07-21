Deputy superintendent Pol Lt Col Sarit Sitsasri said on Friday that the victim’s mother, 44, and her female friend, 22, had told the police about the unnamed suspect’s threat. He also said a doctor confirmed the victim required another 20 days of treatment, providing sufficient grounds to file a request to withdraw bail.

The suspect will face an additional charge of threatening others besides the charge of assault, Sarit said.

He said he wanted to bring the suspect to the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court for a detention application.

The victim’s friend, who was the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, and the victim’s Ubon Ratchathani-based civil servant mother visited the police along with former social development minister Paveena Hongsakul on Friday morning.

Demanding protection for the women, Paveena, president of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, said she would also contact the Justice Ministry’s Rights and Liberties Protection Department to request witness protection.

Earlier, Paveena and Wat Phraya Krai superintendent Pol Col Khosit Boonthawee visited the victim, a clothing designer with burns on her neck and upper torso, at Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital.

The attack allegedly took place at 10pm on July 8.