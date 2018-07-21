Bangkok’s Wat Phraya Krai police will file a request for a criminal court to revoke the bail granted to a 23-year-old male who allegedly covered a woman, 22, with gasoline and set her alight earlier this month as he had allegedly threatened to attack the victim again along with her friend.
Deputy superintendent Pol Lt Col Sarit Sitsasri said on Friday that the victim’s mother, 44, and her female friend, 22, had told the police about the unnamed suspect’s threat. He also said a doctor confirmed the victim required another 20 days of treatment, providing sufficient grounds to file a request to withdraw bail.
The suspect will face an additional charge of threatening others besides the charge of assault, Sarit said.
He said he wanted to bring the suspect to the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court for a detention application.
Demanding protection for the women, Paveena, president of the Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, said she would also contact the Justice Ministry’s Rights and Liberties Protection Department to request witness protection.
Earlier, Paveena and Wat Phraya Krai superintendent Pol Col Khosit Boonthawee visited the victim, a clothing designer with burns on her neck and upper torso, at Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital.
The attack allegedly took place at 10pm on July 8.