POLICE STILL CLUELESS TO WHEREABOUTS OF ‘BOSS RED BULL’

‘BOSS RED BULL’: Police have yet to determine the whereabouts of the fugitive scion of an energy drink empire accused of killing a policeman six years ago, a spokesman said Thursday.

Despite nearly 600 days having elapsed since a warrant for the arrest of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was approved, Thai police say they can’t pinpoint what nation he’s residing in, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said.

He said no countries have responded to Thailand’s request for information.

Chatchom Akapin, director of attorney general’s foreign affairs office, also said he has not received information concerning the millionaire’s whereabouts.

Vorayuth is the grandson of Red Bull founder Chaleo Yoovidhya.

He left the country soon after he crashed his Ferrari into and killed motorcycle cop Sgt. Maj. Wichian Klanprasert in 2012. He has lived in Bangkok and abroad since then, during which time he has repeatedly ignored summonses from prosecutors, citing claims of unfair treatment.

The 32-year-old again left Thailand that April, just three days before the court finally issued an arrest warrant for him.

He had been living somewhat in the open, attending Red Bull Formula One events and posting to social media when reporters caught up with him at a residence in an exclusive London neighborhood that he then immediately moved out of.