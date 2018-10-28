Police seize loan sharks’ assets worth 70 million baht

Police seize loan sharks’ Assets: Acting Immigration Police Bureau Chief, Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal , says assets worth 70 million baht have been seized during an operation to combat violent loan sharks in Si Sa Ket province.

According to Pol Maj Gen Surachet , Thailand’s Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics) and a group of local Si Sa Ket police and soldiers raided homes of suspected mafia loan sharks in seven locations in Kantharalak, Muang and Rasisai districts, after they were found to have been treating their debtors unfairly.

Their assets, which were obtained illegally from their debtors, were also confiscated during the raids. These items are expected to be returned to the original owners.

Police are also collecting evidence of loan sharks’ mistreatment of their debtors in other provinces including Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Ubon Ratchathani before taking legal action. They will be charged with money laundering if sufficient evidence exists.