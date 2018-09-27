Police seek public’s help to find Bangkok taxi driver after fatal hit-and-run

A 57-year-old man was hit while crossing the road in Bang Khen district last Friday.

Bang Khen police chief Colonel Amnaj Intharasuan said security camera footage failed to capture the licence plate or other identification marks of the taxi.

Video shows the taxi hitting Itthipol Wongsa as he was crossing the road in front of Gate 3 of the Ying Charoen Market in Saphan Mai at 11:50pm on September 21. He was rushed to Bhumibol Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The clip was posted online by Airrin KO, seeking tips on the identity of the taxi driver.

Amnaj said police had obtained images of the fleeing taxi from security cameras but none provided a clear image of the licence plate.