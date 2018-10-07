A total of 93 suspected gamblers were rounded up and 300 card games and Bt105,160 in cash were seized when officials from the Provincial Administration Department and Chiang Mai-based Army troops raided a gambling den in Muang district at 8.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday, Provincial Police Bureau 5 acting commissioner Pol Maj Gen Montree Samburananon issued an order to transfer the five top officers of the Chang Phuak police station pending an investigation.

Transferred were Pol Col Amornchai Panya, commander of the Chang Phuak station, Pol Lt Col Jirattipong Lertwiriyanon, deputy commander, Pol Lt Col Chanin Kheha, deputy commander, Pol Lt Col Weerapol Dokchan, crime suppression inspector of the station, and Pol Lt Col Natthapol Ekkachan, investigation inspector of the station.

Montree also set up a committee to investigate whether the five officers have any links to the gambling den.