Police and mafia boss in gun duel at Pattaya nightspot

A leading Pattaya mafia boss if fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in a Pattaya club.

The shooter is believed to be a policeman who has given himself up. He claims self-defense. Pattaya police led by station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch rushed to All New Mouthburi on Sai 3 on Saturday night where there were 200 patrons crowding round.

Rescue services attended to Somchai Saechua, 49, who was given CPR and taken to hospital. Pattaya News said he was shot in the right side of the head, right arm, right leg and stomach “many times”.

Somchai – known as Hia Chai Wat Pho – is a leading mafia boss according to reports. Sgt Maj 3rd Class Pawaret Banjong was hit in the right arm and taken to Pattaya Memorial.

Police found six 9mm shell casings on the ground and an 11mm weapon and pools of blood. Witnesses said that around ten people were on a police table celebrating a birthday.

An argument broke out between Somchai and Parawet over a woman. Firing began with witnesses saying they saw police standing on a table shooting.

Lance Corporal Naretrak Khruawara attached to Prachinburi’s Wang Khon Daeng force later gave himself up, said Daily News. Pattaya News reported he had earlier fled the scene.

He handed in Parawet’s pistol that he had said he had grabbed it and used it in self defense. Police are examining CCTV to get to the bottom of what happened.

Meanwhile, Daily News reported that Banglamung Dictrict Chief Naris Niraimaiwong had been on the scene wanting to know how armed men could have entered the premises for a night out. There were three security personnel but they told Naris that the men involved had their weapons hidden.

According to posters there is a sign forbidding weapons at the establishment and most people are subjected to searches.