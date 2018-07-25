An investigation was launched after representatives of Watchdog Thailand and The Hope Thailand, two major animal rights organisations, accompanied the owner of the targeted cats to file a complaint at the Sai Noi police station.

Thawil Ngenpoolsup, 71, said she takes care of some 10 stray cats at her house in Moo 1 village in Tambon Klong Kwang of Nonthaburi’s Sai Noi district.

Attacks over the past few days have left three of her cats speared with arrows that are normally used for hunting fish.

After she took the animals to a veterinarian for treatment, her plight was shared on Facebook, prompting the two organisations to file animal cruelty charges against the unknown attacker.

Pol Capt Phanphat Setbuppha, deputy inspector of the Sai Noi police station, said three witnesses have been interrogated and police have identified a suspect who would be summoned for questioning soon.