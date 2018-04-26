Police give husband 500 baht to get out of town – but he comes back and murders his wife

Kind police in Ubon Ratchathani took pity on a husband who had no money and clubbed together to give him 500 baht so he could go home to family yesterday.

But instead of getting out out of town he doubled back and confronted his wife in the kitchen of their restaurant.

He stabbed her more than ten times until she was dead.

Now the hunt is on.

Nam Yeun district police were initially called to a roadside food stall that had been opened a year ago. There was a bad argument between the husband and wife owners Kathin Kasa, 38, and Warunee Meuangjan, 51.

Police managed to calm the situation and it was decided that Kathin would leave and go to his family home in Kut Khao Pun district. He asked his wife for the bus fare but she wouldn’t give him any money.

So the police scraped together 500 baht and took him to the minivan stop so that he would be out of the way.

However, witnesses said that he got off the van 5 kilometers away and headed back to the restaurant near the Nam Yeun School to begin arguing with his wife again.

This time it turned very violent and he took a kitchen knife to her abdomen stabbing her multiple times until she was dead.

He then fled in the direction of a wooded area behind Tesco Lotus. Police surrounded the area though they were unable to apprehend him.

Now the hunt is on for Kathin for the murder of his wife