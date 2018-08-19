Police bust drugs-party, seek source of the narcotics

The suspects are in police custody for further interrogation and will be escorted to Criminal Court on Monday so police can apply for their first 12-day detention period, Chaowarit said.

The 17 men and 11 women were rounded up at around 5.30pm on Saturday by a 30-strong police team.

The suspects were found in a rented house with 177 ecstasy pills, 289 pills of a club drug known as Erimin 5 or Happy 5, about 250 grams of marijuana, 11.19 grams of ketamine powder and 13 bags of crystallised ketamine.

A 30-year-old man, identified only as Teerapong, confessed that the house had been rented in his name and he often hosted drugs parties there.

Police were acting on neighbours’ complaints about noise and cars being parked outside their homes every weekend, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpan, who led the raid, said. The house was rented for Bt25,000 per month since March.