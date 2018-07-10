Police in London have appealed to the public to help them identity a man found unconscious in the street.

The man was discovered on Friday morning after having collapsed in Regent’s Park Road in Barnet, North London, but officers are clueless regarding his identity.

It is thought that he hit his head as he passed out, leaving him in a critical condition and in desperate need of medical care.

Photographs released of the mystery man show him with bruises to his head and several cuts on his face, as well as oxygen support to assist him with breathing while he is in the hospital.

“Officers were called at around 11:03hrs by London Ambulance Service colleagues after the male was discovered unconscious; he is believed to have fallen over and hit his head,” said a spokesperson for the Met Police.

“He did not have any form of identification on him and attempts to identify him have been exhausted. He remains in hospital in a critical condition and his next of kin have not yet been informed.”

The man has several identifying features: he has many tattoos, including a large piece that runs from his chest around his shoulder and down into a sleeve, featuring skull designs and a face.

He also has a scar on his chest that appears to be the remnants of a previous surgical procedure.

The unknown man is white, stocky and has a bald head and stubble.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a pair of grey coloured canvas Nike trainers when he was discovered in Barnet on Friday, close to Finchley Central Station on the London Underground.

He did not have any identification in his possession, nor a wallet. All he had on him at the time that he was found was his keys, a small metal chain around his neck and some small change.

Police are concerned about him, as he remains in a critical condition, and are appealing for anyone who may know of his identity to contact them.

They would like to potentially contact his next of kin, and would urge anyone who knows anything to call them on 101 and quote the number 2734.

A series of photographs have also been released that show the man’s tattoos so that anyone who recognises them can come forward and help with the identification of the man, who remains in hospital in North London.