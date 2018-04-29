PM says “sucking” of ex-MPs is part of Thai democracy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the “sucking” of former MPs into a political party has been in practice long before the establishment of the National Council for Peace and Order and it is a part and parcel of Thai democracy.

He made the above statement in response to an allegation by Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva that the junta has been trying to “suck” former MPs into its fold in preparation for the formation of a party to support Prime Minister Prayut as the next prime minister after the election.

In his weekly nationwide address on Friday night (April 27), the prime minister said that his government’s main responsibility is to make the election a reality and, as such, has to remain impartial politically. NTN – EP