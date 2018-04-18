PM Prayut thanks all sides for ensuring public safety during Songkran

18th April 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, thanked all sides, including volunteers, for ensuring public safety during this year’s Songkran festival.

The Assistant Government Spokeswoman, Col. Thaksada Sangkhachan, said the Prime Minister asked government agencies to continue organizing road safety campaigns after the Songkran festival ended on Tuesday (April 17th).

Col. Thaksada said Gen. Prayut also wanted relevant agencies to provide relief to people affected by volatile weather conditions. NTN -EP