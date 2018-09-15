The prime minister greeted the Japanese idol girl group AKB 48 at Government House on Thursday, where six prominent members of the band also performed briefly for him.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha was seen slowly waving a pink “glow stick” LED light along with other audience members while the AKB 48 members were performing their hit song “Koisuru Fortune Cookie”.

Glow sticks are normally used by the band’s fans at their concerts.

The song’s Thai version, covered by the group’s “sister band” BNK 48, is popular in Thailand.

The six members of the Japanese band who called on Prayut at Government House are Asai Nanami, Chiba Erii, Iwatate Saho, Mogi Shinobu, Nakanishi Chiyori and Sasaki Yukari.