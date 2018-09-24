Witnesses told police that Sudyada Sudsamerjai, 55, parked her pickup and was dismounting when the edge of the ditch gave way, causing the pickup to slide into the ditch, flip and pin her down.

The witnesses saw the incident but could not lift the pickup in time to save her life.

Police said the bank of the ditch, which is next to a freshwater prawn pond in Moo 2 village of Tambon Klong Prawet had become unstable after several days of rain.

Her body was sent for a post mortem at the district hospital.