The accident happened near the new Honda Marine showrooms and offices on Thepkrasattri road, southbound, at about 11.45pm.

Rescue workers and police arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike on the road. Nearby they found the body of a motorcyclist, who was later identified as 20-year-old Nakarin Noognern from Phang Nga.

Also nearby was a pickup truck, whose 24-year-old driver, Satawat Raksamerwong from Udon Thani, was waiting for police.