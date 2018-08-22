Thepkasattri road: A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck on Monday night.
The accident happened near the new Honda Marine showrooms and offices on Thepkrasattri road, southbound, at about 11.45pm.
Rescue workers and police arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike on the road. Nearby they found the body of a motorcyclist, who was later identified as 20-year-old Nakarin Noognern from Phang Nga.
Also nearby was a pickup truck, whose 24-year-old driver, Satawat Raksamerwong from Udon Thani, was waiting for police.
Police said on Tuesday that Nakarin had been driving his motorcycle at high speed heading from Thalang towards Phuket Town.
Satawat was driving the pickup and allegedly cut across the path of the motorbike.
Nakarin was not wearing a helmet, and no alcohol or drugs were detected in his system following a drug test.
Police are yet to press charges at this stage.