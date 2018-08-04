Phuket ‘obscene’ photos couple to meet police

Pictures of a couple in allegedly obscene photos taken in Phuket Town are to meet police after their pictures went viral on social media on Thursday.

A Thai Facebook page which is translated as “Want to be famous; here we go” on Thursday shared photos of a Facebook user with a message reading: “Here we come, school cosplay. What do you think?”

Photos show a couple wearing costumes similar to school uniforms on a motorbike in a famous soi in the old town.

The Phuket Provincial Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong said: “We acknowledge that these photos have been shared in Phuket social media groups. Many people say this is not proper or appropriate behaviour.

“Police Chief Col Sompong Tiparpakun has followed up on this case to invite the couple in for questioning. We know who they are and the police are contacting them.”