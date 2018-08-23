Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana said: “We are concerned about the danger of cigarettes, especially secondhand smoke that can be inhaled by other people, including children. Tourists and residents in Old Phuket Town will be freed from cigarette smoke – starting with the popular Sunday night market.

“In addition, we are enforcing the new Tobacco Products Control Act 2017 which states that there will be no smoking in a public area. The market is one of those public areas.”

The president of Phuket Old Town Community, Don Limnatapisit, said: “Phuket Old Town is an important tourist destination. We want this place to be a no-smoking area every day, not only at the Sunday night market.”

Special non-smoking activities will be held on Sunday, September 23, from 5pm-7pm at the market.