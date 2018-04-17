Phuket man accused of robbing Russian tourist

Phuket police have arrested a local resident for allegedly robbing a female Russian tourist after he offered to take her for a free ride on his motorcycle.

Watchara Chaemsuwan was arrested on Monday night at a house in Moo 2 village in Tambon Krathu in Phuket’s Krathu district after police were alerted to the robbery at 6am on Sunday. He was charged with robbing the Russian woman of her gold necklace. The tourist told police that she was walking alone near a pond near Naihan beach when Watchara stopped his motorcycle and offered her a free ride.

The tourist said Watchara drove her to a football field near Promthep Cape instead and robbed her. Police identified the robber from security camera footage taken in the area. P1 – EP