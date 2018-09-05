Six arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown

At 6.30 on Monday morning, officers raided a house in Chalong after Phuket Provincial Court had issued 21 arrest warrants for six suspects over offences relating to the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act.

The suspects are: 28-year-old Somkiet Boonpeng from Chanthaburi (five arrest warrants);

23-year-old Chairat Charnapon from Trat (four warrants); 22-year-old Tanakorn Srisuk from Samut Prakan (two warrants); 23-year-old Komsan Prayatsap from Pathum Thani (four warrants); 29-year-old Teerapon Suwannarat from Bangkok (two warrants); and 20-year-old Nipon Nuanwara from Chanthaburi (four warrants).

Nipon has also been charged with illegal possession of category-5 drugs, as he was found with marijuana during the raid.