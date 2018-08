Police arrested 34-year-old Pohnchai “Jane” Petcharat from Phuket, who is a garage owner in Sakoo. Officers seized a handgun, two homemade handguns, a BB gun, a rifle and 67 bullets.

Police also seized 319 methamphetamine pills.

Phonchai was charged with illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.