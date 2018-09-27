Two motorists have died in a road accident on Chalermprakiat Ror 9 bypass, southbound on Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS: CITY LAW 201 / Newshawk Phuket
The Phuket City police found a dead man and woman at the scene, with identification cards naming them as 36-year-old Mipha Tabe-er and 42-year-old Wan Tapiaw. Both are from the Chiang Mai province.
A motorbike was found at the scene. Their bodies were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
The police said they collided with a lamppost and died instantly, adding that they were checking CCTV.