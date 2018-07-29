The ‘Yanui’ crocodile (named by local Phuket reporters after the original beach it was sighted) has been caught at Layan Beach early today after more than ten days of search operations, sightings, drone photos and lots of people pointing out to sea.

The crocodile was eventually caught by the Surat Thani-based crocodile catching team and local fishermen at 4am with a fishing net near Koh Kata off Layan Beach. The crocodile is now being taken to the Phuket Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Centre in Pa Khlok.

Last year during August ‘Laypang’, a much larger crocodile, was caught at an inland lake in the same area after being sighted swimming offshore.