Phu Wua waterfalls to be inaccessible for a week

The Phu Wua Wildlife Sanctuary in the Bung Khla district of Bung Kan province has closed its three waterfalls – Tham Phram, Jed Si, and Tham Foon – from July 21-27 as a precautionary move against possible flash floods due to heavy rains during this period, sanctuary head Thaweep Khamphaengmuang said on Sunday. The three popular waterfalls would reopen on July 28, he added.
The previous 4-5 days of heavy downpour in the area upstream to Phu Wua had already caused the Huai Bang Bay creek to swell, sending floodwaters to the Ban Chai Porn-Ban Noen Jampathong section of Highway No 3009 and 2,000 rai of farmland along the road.