Phitsanulok Post Office gives away pineapples to football postcard buyers

The post office said it has been distributing some 100 to 200 kilograms of pineapples daily, with the specially-printed postcards selling like hotcakes.

The postcards have been printed with the address of Thairath newspaper, which will hold a lot drawing from among those that correctly predict the winning country in the football tournament. The paper will give away Bt30 million worth of prizes.

The post office said a free pineapple comes with every purchase of 100 postcards. Each postcard sells for Bt2.

A postal official said most of those who on Thursday bought 100 postcards had divided the bet, with 50 cards for Croatia and 50 for France.

Postcards can be mailed at post offices until 8pm on Saturday.