Philippines’s Sharifa Akeel crowned Miss Asia Pacific International 2018

She was crowned by Brazil’s Francielly Ouriques who won last year’s pageant.

Akeel’s runners-up are Gabriela Palm of Brazil, Melania Gonzales of Costa Rica, Misheelt Narmandakh of Mongolia and Mariani Nataly Chacon Angarita of Venezuela, respectively.

Akeel only had less than a month to prepare for the pageant as she just earned her Mutya ng Pilipinas title on Sept. 16.

The newly crowned beauty queen also bagged “Best in Long Gown” award, second place in swimsuit competition and third place in the National Costume Competition during Miss Asia Pacific International 2018’s preliminary activities.

Akeel is the fifth Filipino to be crowned in this competition, succeeding Michelle Aldana in 1993, Lorna Legaspi in 1989, Floria Dimayacyac in 1983 and Maria del Carmen Ines Zaragosa in 1982.