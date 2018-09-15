Philippines raises alert as super typhoon hurtles closer

Philippines Raises Alert: The Philippines raised its storm warning on Friday and warned of major destruction, hours before Super Typhoon Mangkhut was due to make landfall with fierce winds and drenching rains.

Thousands have already fled their homes on the Philippines’ northern coastal tip ahead of the early Saturday arrival of what forecasters have called the strongest typhoon yet this year.

