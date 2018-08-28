Natthawut Phuenphothong, 19, a first-year student at Rajabhat University Phetchaburi, had gone upstairs for a smoke with his friends after music practice on the seventh floor of the building in Muang district, the friends told police.

They forgot to bring along their lighter. Natthawut spotted one on the balcony and climbed out the window to pick it up without realising the floor was made of breakable gypsum board.