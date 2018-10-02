Phetchaburi man hangs himself after Facebook post

Suparirk Klaipong, 35, a resident of Moo 5 village in Tambon Nong Chumphol, made a Facebook Live post at 5.17 pm for over an hour.

The post read: “Tired. I would like to apologise, dad, for causing a bad name to our family. It repeatedly happened… and I could not get over it. I would suffer for nothing if I stay.”

But the video clip was just a blank screen, without any sound.

Suparirk’s body was found hanging from the shack roof by a passer-by at 11.30 am.

The villager alerted Khao Yoi police station, which dispatched officers and workers from the local rescue foundation to check.

The body was sent for autopsy to Khao Yoi Hospital.