Phetchaburi man hangs himself after Facebook post

A man hanged himself in a shack in his rice field in Phetchaburi’s Khao Yao district on Sunday evening, after apparently trying but failing to broadcast his death as a live event on Facebook Live.
Suparirk Klaipong, 35, a resident of Moo 5 village in Tambon Nong Chumphol, made a Facebook Live post at 5.17 pm for over an hour.
The post read: “Tired. I would like to apologise, dad, for causing a bad name to our family. It repeatedly happened… and I could not get over it. I would suffer for nothing if I stay.”
But the video clip was just a blank screen, without any sound.
The villager alerted Khao Yoi police station, which dispatched officers and workers from the local rescue foundation to check.
The body was sent for autopsy to Khao Yoi Hospital.