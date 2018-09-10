Sayan Kijmano, chief of the Phang Nga Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the body of Thanapol Kongsup was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

The body of Nattapong Madsit was found later in the day nearby, Sayan said.

Thanapol and Nattapong went missing with two other fishermen on September 4 when their fishing boat capsized,.

The bodies of Somkid Tohsakul and Thanawat Boonrak were recovered on Friday night.