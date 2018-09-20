Phahon Yothin sees property boom: agent

Prices of newly launched projects average out to between Bt150,000 and Bt170,000 per square metre. Land prices start at Bt500,000-1 million per square wa, and are approaching Sukhumvit prices.

The Chatuchak BTS skytrain station is one of the factors, the firm said, and demand has been growing at 8.4 per cent per year.

Anukul Ratpitaksanti, managing director of Plus Property Company Limited, said the area had limited sites which are large enough for property development.