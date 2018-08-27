Pha-Ngan Full Moon party still popular, district chief affirms

Pha-Ngan district chief Krirkkrai Songthani dispatched 120 troops, police and Interior Ministry officials to the designated area on the island’s Haad Rin Beach to maintain security during the party.

Krirkkrai said the beach was crowed with partygoers and he had deployed the officials to prevent crime and drug abuse.

Haad Rin has been famed for its Full Moon Party celebrations for decades but the parties had become notorious for drug and alcohol abuse. Tourists reportedly liked to eat “magic mushrooms”, a kind of fungus with hallucinatory effects, and regularly drank all night before passing out on the beach. Clinics and hospitals were often full of exhausted and hung-over tourists the following day.

Tourists danced to the blaring music as security officers patrolled the beach.

Krirkkrai said the large turnout showed that foreign tourists had regained confidence and were returning to both Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao. He said officials have measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and hoped they would return to visit the two islands.