Pets left to die in seized home: official

The Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Livestock Development Office and the public health division of Muang Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality checked the Central Park 2 housing estate after receiving complaints that many dogs and cats were left to starve.

When the officials arrived they found that two cats had died in cages, apparently without food and water.

Three other cats, which appeared skinny, were found in critical situation along with a miniature pinscher dog that was lying with no strength.

Officials took the surviving pets to be treated by a veterinarian at the livestock office.

Neighbours told officials that they last saw the owner, apparently a teacher at a primary school in the province, about two months ago.

Nakhon Si Thammarat chief livestock development officer Thanawat Phansanit said the conditions constituted animal cruelty because the pets were left to die in cages without food and water.

Officials will coordinate with the Government Housing Bank, that has seized the house, to acquire the name of the owner to file a complaint with the police.