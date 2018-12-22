PETA Posts Video Saying That Vegans Have Better Sex Than Non-Vegans

If I told you that vegans have better sex than people who don’t eat a vegan diet, would that force you into putting down your bacon sandwich? That’s exactly what everyone’s favourite vegan campaign group is now saying, anyway.

It seems as if PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is absolutely everywhere at the minute.

Whether it’s asking us to change the way we speak or messing with our enjoyment of the humble Greggs pasty, it’s obviously making a – pretty successful – charge to push its pro-vegan agenda.

Now, it’s suggesting that vegan people have better sex than people who aren’t eating completely cruelty free.

The group has outlined this claim in a video posted to its official Twitter using the #SureSexIsGreatBut hashtag that has become popular in recent days.

The video shows a split screen of two couples having sex. Because this is a PETA video, the vegan couple appear to be going at it with more vigour, enjoying themselves more, and going for longer.

The short clip – which, as a forewarning, is not something you should be watching at work if you value your continued employment – ends with the caption: “Last Longer. Go Vegan.”

The advert was actually made a while back. In fact, it was submitted for consideration for the coveted SuperBowl advertising slots a few years ago, although it was rejected for being too racy.

At the time, Mimi Bekhechi, one of PETA’s directors, told The Telegraph: “The consumption of animal products has long been linked to artery blockages that cause inadequate functioning of not only a man’s heart but also all his other vital organs.

“While foods high in fibre, including fruits, vegetables and whole grains, scrub the plaque off the arterial walls and get blood flowing to the parts he [a man] needs it flowing to, improving his love life and bringing satisfaction to someone else.”

She continued: “PETA want to send the message to men everywhere that meat and milk make you sleepy, not sexy, and that vegans are more virile.”

Believe it or not, this is not out of the question. Several medical journals and groups, including <i “=””>The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, suggest that chances of erectile dysfunction can be reduced in men by up to 20% by through regular exercise and eating a fruit rich diet.

There you have it – you might not like it, but meat could be slowing down your sex life.

That means that if you eat a nut roast on Christmas Day you’re more likely to…

Oh, you get the drift…