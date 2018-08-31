Pensioner arrested after riding wheelchair through an empty road tunnel

This is the bizarre moment a pensioner was caught on CCTV cameras riding a mobility scooter through a road tunnel in a seaside town – and it later turned out that he was not even disabled.

The 65-year-old man’s stunt landed him in trouble with the police in the town of Izola on south-western Slovenia’s Adriatic coast.

His journey triggered alarms in the Markovec tunnel as sensors mistook the scooter for a pedestrial illegally using the road tunnel.

And he was met by police officers as he emerged from the end of the two kilometre (1.2 mile) tunnel in the early hours of the morning.

The man, whose name has not been released, was issued with an on-the-spot fine for an undisclosed amount for his journey.

Police told local media the man had been unable to give them an explanation for the stunt and they assumed it was a prank or a forfeit for a lost bet.

The video is proving popular with viewers after it was posted online by road safety officials as a warning to others.

Netizen ‘Jelena Jele Karadza’ commented: “He wanted to prove what an idiot he is”, while ‘Alen Kunstek’ added: “With this kind of wheelchair, you can cross all of Slovenia”.

