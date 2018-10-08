One injured in massive blaze at plastic pellet factory, chemical warehouse

Ten fire engines took about two hours to bring the blaze at the factory and warehouse on Soi Thesaban Bang Pu 88 in Tambon Bang Pu Mai under control.

Police said the fire started at the Big Brie Progress factory belonging to Somboon Jindornsathaporn before spreading to a chemical warehouse owed by Alfa Inter Plaschem.

Somboon, 50, suffered burns on both arms and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Somboon told police that he was woken by smoke and got up to see his factory on fire.

He and nearby residents tried to put out the flames but they quickly spread.

Police have yet to determine the cause of the fire.