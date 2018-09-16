Southern France: A car hit pedestrians near a bar in Nimes overnight, slightly wounding two people, AFP reports. Witnesses reportedly heard the driver shouting “Allahu Akbar,” but there is no official confirmation of a terrorist attack so far.A white Peugeot crashed into a security barrier set up for a popular bullfighting festival around 1am Friday (11pm GMT Thursday), according to AFP. The driver, reportedly a 32-year-old man, tried to flee but was arrested at the scene.

An investigation was opened for “attempted murder,” local prosecutor has announced. However, witnesses claim that the suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar,” according to local media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW