A look inside Pattaya’s new TERMINAL 21

Terminal 21 Pattaya is a new shopping destination with a terminal experience, the largest in Eastern Thailand, under the concept “The Whole World is Here”, featuring a World Market Street design that suits every lifestyle need.

Here, you can shop, dine and take pictures to enjoy ultimate happiness following the concept “Happiness East”.

It can be said that Pattaya is the center and the gateway of Eastern Thailand, and is an important city to Thailand’s tourism and economy.”

In terms of concept and highlights, Terminal21 Pattaya, the new shopping destination, features atmospheres of six major cities from around the world – Paris, London, Tokyo, Italy, San Francisco and Hollywood – with each city’s respective icons.

They are all connected through a dazzling design. Two highlights include an actual airplane in front of the shopping complex, on a 250-meter runway by a man-made beach, with a jet bridge.

Another highlight is the 39-meter freestanding escalator connecting Level G – PARIS and Level 2 – Tokyo, which is the longest shopping mall escalator in Thailand.

Terminal21 Pattaya covers an area of six floors and offers various products and services for every need: fashion, dining, supermarket, cinemas and spa.

Level G – PARIS stands out with a 27-meter Eiffel Tower at the center. The fashion capital is home to over 100 fashion and beauty stores such as H&M, EVEANDBOY, UNIQLO, JASPAL, RADLEY LONDON, LACOSTE, CHARLES & KEITH, and more.

Level M – LONDON presents London vibes with the iconic London bus and red phone box. It offers various fashion labels, sport brands and street brands such as Adidas, Under Armour, Rev Runnr, Sport World, KEDS, HYBRID, AllZ, F LAB, and more. It is also the location of Foodland Supermarket which spans across 2,000 square meters and is open 24 hours a day.

Level 1 – ITALY brings together iconic landmarks of Italy such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa, gondola of Venice, and Romeo and Juliet’s hometown Verona. The floor offers more than 30 health and beauty stores such as PANPURI, HARNN, and Let’s Relax, as well as banks, IT shops and mobile shops.

Level 2 – TOKYO presents the atmosphere of Tokyo, the world’s favorite shopping city, such as a Shinkansen Station, sumo wrestler sculptures, and paper lanterns. It is packed with over 250 shops in a market street style, as well as many restaurants and cafes such as Bangkok’s famous steak shop Arno’s Butcher and Eatery, shabu restaurant with seven delicious dips Seven Sins, and Pattaya’s famous seafood restaurant Amporn Seafood, which is available in a shopping mall for the first time here.

Level 3 – SAN FRANCISCO presents beautiful colors of San Francisco and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge as well as the city’s railroad. It features international cuisine and famous restaurants such as Thai restaurant Savoey, Asean restaurant So Asean, and affordable food court Pier 21 which brings together 30 famous eateries, starting from only 28 baht per dish, spanning across 2,500 square meters of space.

Level 4 – HOLLYWOOD is home to seven SFX cinemas on 5,500 square meters of space under a new concept, as well as Active Z, the most advanced playground in the country, the first in Thailand.

Terminal21 Pattaya is located near the Dolphin Roundabout on North Pattaya Road, accessible via three main routes: Pattaya Sai 2, North Pattaya and Pettrakul roads, surrounded by the highest density of 4 or 5-star hotels in Pattaya.