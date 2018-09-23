Pattaya woman claims Iranian ex shaved and raped her

Pattaya Woman: A 21 year old Thai woman went to Pattaya police yesterday to say that she was handcuffed and had her mouth covered in duct tape. Then she had her head shaved and was raped by her Iranian ex husband.

She had split up from the man two weeks ago after being together with him for a year.

He is a prominent businessman at the resort with interests in condo rentals and car hire and has many associates.

She fears for her safety.

“Neung” went with a foreign friend to report the crime to Pol Captain Niwat Phangkhaen last night.

She said that on Wednesday at 4am she was in Walking Street when her ex tried to force her onto his motorbike.

Some tourists came to her rescue but they were warned off by friends of her ex who said it was none of their business. Threats were made and the tourists backed off.

She said she was driven to a condo in Jomtien where she was handcuffed and had her mouth covered in duct tape.

She was threatened with a knife then had her head shaved and was raped twice.

This calmed down her ex who then begged her to come back to him. She pretended to agree to the proposal then asked if she could go and get her clothes from another location before moving back in with him.

She was allowed to leave then after consulting with friends went to the police.

Police took the report and sent the victim to hospital for checks.

They are now investigating her claims as a matter of urgency. – Pattaya Online News

IRANIAN DENIES EVERYTHING, SAY SHE SHAVED HER OWN HEAD