Winter Fire Risks: Pattaya City Hall warned residents about increased fire risk during the dry season.

In a statement, the city said winter is less humid and is subject to stronger winds, which can fan flames quickly.

In a list of safety tips, Pattaya said to keep flammable items stored safely, to regularly check electrical equipment and wires to prevent shorts, avoid using multiple extension cords and outlet splitters, turn off and unplug appliances not in use, turn off stoves and kettles before leaving home, and don’t dispose of cigarette butts on the ground or in piles of garbage.

Advice also included checking fire extinguishers, notifying authorities immediately in case of fire, checking exit routes in high rises, and to not burn garbage or dry grass.