Pattaya taxis complain to mayor about GrabCar

Pattaya Taxis Complain: Metered-cab operators appealed to Pattaya’s mayor to do more about illegal taxis and ride-hailing services.

Sonthaya Kunplome met Nov. 5 with Pichaisilp Panyaputh and Yellow Cab drivers to discuss new efforts to stop so-called “black plate” drivers, as well as drivers of ride-hailing service GrabCar.

The drivers pointed out that Grab and its various services that don’t utilize licensed cab drivers are illegal in Thailand.

They also complained about not being able to service passengers at U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya Airport while GrabCar drivers can.

They suggested the city print stickers that can be placed on taxis reminding people to take only legal cabs.

Sonthaya acknowledged the grievances and said he would discuss them with Department of Land Transport officials.