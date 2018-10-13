Pattaya sweeps homeless off Jomtien Beach

More than a dozen homeless people were picked up in Jomtien Beach and offered shelter and job training.

Pattaya Social Welfare Department staffers swept up the 13 indigents in Jomtien and Dongtan beaches Sept. 26. They were taken to the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center.

Six were found to have no identification card and were detained, but the others were allowed to leave, as long as they didn’t go back to the beach, creating a bad image for Pattaya with tourists.

Vocational training also was offered to help them get back on their feet.