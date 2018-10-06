Pattaya ‘ready for High-Season,’ say police

High-Season: Pattaya’s finest have said they are ready for the tourist high season.

Whether it is concern over the resort’s traffic problems or matters of crime the force is ready for anything.

Station chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch told Pattaya Online News that “all bases are covered”.

And he had a stark warning for miscreants who might spoil the party: You will be arrested in Pattaya.

He said that all agencies involved in security ranging from the regular police, tourist police, immigration and local authority had plans in place to protect tourists, locals and all their property.

He urged business operators in the city to help out by making sure their CCTV was working so they could be the “eyes and ears” in helping the cops do their job.

Meanwhile traffic police chief Arut Suphanon said that day and night plans had been discussed.

Regarding construction in North Pattaya causing traffic woes he said special attention is being given to that area with more officers on duty.

“We’ll be there,” announced Arut hopefully.

Regarding fears that the opening of Terminal 21 would create traffic havoc he said that would not be the case.

Meetings have taken place between the police and the massive new store to discuss how best to handle potential problems.

Arut also appealed to the public to be patient and help the police do their job.

Pattaya Online News said that more and more tourists are expected to arrive through October with the high season getting into full swing at the end of the month.