Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch had a clear warning for criminals intent on committing crime against tourists at the resort:

“We will arrest you – you can be sure of that”.

The chief was pictured with a tourist who had the seat of her Vespa motorbike forced by two Thais who stole a bag and a wallet.

The vehicle had been parked at the Avenue shopping complex.

Two suspects were soon in custody, reported Manager. They were husband and wife Kittichai “M” Saowarot and Thassanee or “Kung” or “Oi” Sutthikun, 34, both from Rayong.

Pol Col Apichai said that Thassanee was arrested for drugs and prostitution in 2013 in Pattaya.

He said crime against tourists whether they be foreigners or Thais will always be investigated on his patch.

He warned criminals not to break the law in Pattaya – or else.