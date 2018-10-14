Pattaya law enforcers ramp up for high season

Pattaya law enforcement is stepping up its game for high season.

Police chief Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech met his counterparts at the Tourist Police Division, Immigration Bureau, army, civil-defense volunteers and city hall Oct. 3 to discuss around-the-clock patrols and availability.

Moreover, police talked with business owners, asking them to install security cameras if they don’t have them already to help police quickly solve any crimes that do happen.

He said cameras also deter crime, so the more the better.