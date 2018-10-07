Pattaya hotel cashier steals €2,000 from tourist

A Pattaya hotel cashier has been arrested on charges of stealing €2,000 (75,600 baht) from the safe of a Finnish guest and 10,000 baht from her employer.

Sureeporn Soonthaisong, 23, of Buri Ram, was apprehended at a rented room in the Thepprasit area of the resort city.

The thefts took place on Tuesday at the Thepthip Hotel in the Khao Phra Tamnak area of South Pattaya, said Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, chief of Pattaya Police.

Police said the Finnish guest of the hotel had contacted Ms Sureeporn about renting a safe to keep his money. After the money was put inside the box, investigators said, the cashier gave the guest a key to a different unit while keeping the real one for herself.

Later, when there was no one looking, she used the key to unlock the guest’s box and also took some cash from the hotel before fleeing, said the police chief, adding that closed-circuit television images from the hotel shed light on the theft.

The suspect was taken for a crime re-enactment and confessed to the charges, claiming she was in dire need of money to pay debts.