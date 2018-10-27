Pattaya councilmen check flood-hit neighborhoods

Pattaya Councilmen: Pattaya City Council members visited the Baan Nernrodfai community to follow on efforts to relieve chronic flooding.

Councilmen Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn and Choluek Chotekamjorn met with neighborhood President Manoon Wongsena Oct. 17. They gathered feedback on the flooding issues and brainstormed ideas on how it can be resolved.

The councilmen also were given a tour of the community’s efforts to manage garbage through composting and recycling milk boxes into roof tiles. The area is also a Pattaya Low Carbon Learning Center where organic fertilizer is made and used to grow organic vegetables.

The two officials then visited Daraphan 5 Village which often has drainage problems. They told residents that Pattaya has hired Prosper Joint Venture Co., to construct the Khao Talo pumping station on the east side of the railway-parallel road with work expected to begin at the end of this year and run through 2020.