Indian tourist injured in fall from Pattaya condo

Charles Mahimai Mohan, 39, fell from the balcony of his room on the sixth floor of the hotel on Pattaya Klang Soi 14 in Tambon Nongplue, Bang Lamung district, at 11pm.

His fall was broken by a tree but left him severely injured. He was rushed to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

His friends told police that the group of Indian tourists took five women from Pattaya Walking Street to the hotel and the group of sex workers demanded money from Mohan.

A friend said he saw Mohan stepping back from the women until he fell from the balcony.

The five Thai women denied intimidating or pushing the tourist and said he fell on his own.

Police have yet to interrogate the women and his friends.